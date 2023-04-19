Where to find the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite

The Fortnite Lock On Pistol may sound like the latest totally broken, overpowered weapon in the game, but it does have a few caveats to its ability. If you’re itching for a leg up on your competition—or are just curious about the latest goofy gadget—you’re in the right place. We’ve got you covered on exactly what the Lock On Pistol does, and where to find it in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where to find the Lock On Pistol

Similar to the Attack on Titan ODM gear from last week, the Lock On Pistol isn’t locked to a certain area or puzzle; you’re able to find them anywhere. You’ll be able to spot these pistols quickly after your drop as they have a decent chance to spawn around the environment, regular chests, and those ever elusive llamas. If you’re having trouble finding one, we recommend you drop in one of the marked points of interest and pick up whatever weapon is closest. When you have a weapon in your hand, you’ll be able to defend yourself from feral first circle fights and rummage the place for a Lock On Pistol. As always, you got this.

With a heavy heart I must tell you that you can’t completely disregard aim when you finally pick up a Lock On Pistol. When you have it equipped you’ll be able to aim and witness a high-tech, pink aiming software start zoning onto your target. Once it reaches the center, your bullets will track your target surprisingly accurately. Keep one of these as a handy sidearm and you’ll be sure to survive any surprising skirmishes.

You might assume Fortnite’s Lock On Pistol is overpowered, but I'm here to tell you that it isn't. Thankfully the damage isn’t that high on each bullet of the Lock On's spray, a blessing that balances out the gun’s heat-seeking nature. Now get out there with all your newfound information and act like an aimbot.