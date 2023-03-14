Fortnite chapter 4 season 2: the Mega season details

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has kicked off with neon lights blazing, because the Mega season is full-on cyberpunk. There's a new blue biome with a Japanese-inspired set of locations, a central city with Sonic-like rails to ride, and of course a handful of new weapons.

Here's your guide to all the major changes in Chapter 4 Season 2 and how to get your hands on the new weapons, new vehicles, and more.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 map

The Mega season has replaced the entire southeast corner of the map with a new bluish biome. Mega City with its skyscrapers, neon lights, and gliding rails is at its center if you want to dive right into some action. You can attack enemies from above while riding the rails that wind around the sky in Mega City so keep an eye out for your competition on the ground.

Past that are several other new areas:

Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Knotty Nets

There are lots of new landmark locations tucked into the new biome as well: from the Drift Ridge in the north to the zipline-accessible Coldwater Sanctuary island to Windcatching Lake at the top of a hill.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 new weapons

Kinetic blade: A katana that uses the new "knockback slash" you'll want to use for some seasonal challenges. It also has a dash attack with three charges

A katana that uses the new "knockback slash" you'll want to use for some seasonal challenges. It also has a dash attack with three charges Havoc suppressed assault rifle: A new silenced and accurate rifle

A new silenced and accurate rifle Havoc Pump Shotgun: A new nigh damage shotgun

A new nigh damage shotgun Overclocked Pulse Rifle : A mythic pulse rifle earned by claiming the capture point on Loot Island

A mythic pulse rifle earned by claiming the capture point on Loot Island Unvaulted: Heavy sniper rifle

Heavy sniper rifle Unvaulted: Cobra DMR

Cobra DMR Unvaulted: Dragon's breath sniper

Dragon's breath sniper Unvaulted: Combat shotgun

Combat shotgun Unvaulted: Heisted exotic weapons

To pick up the new kinetic blade katana, your best bet is heading to the temple at Kenjutsu Crossing in the southeast corner of the map. There are other kinetic blade spawns in the Bamboo Circle, Sakura Circle, Cedar Circle and Sandy Circle all at the four corners of the biome, but heading for Kenjutsu is your best bet for the blade.

Slurp Juice is super effective

Slurp Juice has gotten a really big buff this season. The blue consumable now restores health and shield simultaneously at a much faster rate. Given the big boost it offers, you'll find it locked away in vaults, rifted-in points of interest, and combat caches.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 new vehicles

Rogue Bike

Nitro Drifter

Vaulted: the dirt bike

If you want to hop into one of the new rides in the Mega season, drop in on Drift Ridge, the curvy rally racing track on the north end of the new blue biome. You'll likely find your choice of Rogue Bike or Nitro Drifter hanging out there. As a second option, Mega City itself is also crawling with new wheels.