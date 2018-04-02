Fortnite is now available on iOS, but please don't play it in class

The iOS version of Fortnite that Epic announced last week is now free for everyone. It's the Battle Royale version of the game (which is the one most people are interested in anyway) with the "same gameplay, same map, same weekly updates," and crossplay with the PC version, but there are a couple of things you should be aware of before you rush off to grab it.

No invite needed - Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now! https://t.co/qU3S8QAQ9KApril 2, 2018

First, it will only work on specific devices: the iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, and X, and the iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, and Pro. The iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus, and iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, and iPod Touch will not run it. Support for Android devices is in the works and should be available "within the next few months."

Second—and this one is really important—Mr. Hillman does not want you playing the game in class. That message comes to us by way of a deleted message posted to Reddit, preserved for all time by IGN, in which the aforementioned educator says he loves the game and plays it regularly with his friends, but can't get his students to knock it off.

"Idk if it's possible, but I told them I'd write you and they didn't believe me," Mr. Hillman wrote. "Could you add this to the loading screen for a couple of days to mess with them? 'Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class'."

Consider yourselves warned.