Fortnite is now available on iOS, but please don't play it in class

The mobile version of Fortnite announced last month is now available to everyone.

The iOS version of Fortnite that Epic announced last week is now free for everyone. It's the Battle Royale version of the game (which is the one most people are interested in anyway) with the "same gameplay, same map, same weekly updates," and crossplay with the PC version, but there are a couple of things you should be aware of before you rush off to grab it. 

First, it will only work on specific devices: the iPhone SE, 6S, 7, 8, and X, and the iPad Mini 4, Air 2, 2017, and Pro. The iPhone 5S, 6, 6 Plus, and iPad Air, Mini 2, Mini 3, and iPod Touch will not run it. Support for Android devices is in the works and should be available "within the next few months."  

Second—and this one is really important—Mr. Hillman does not want you playing the game in class. That message comes to us by way of a deleted message posted to Reddit, preserved for all time by IGN, in which the aforementioned educator says he loves the game and plays it regularly with his friends, but can't get his students to knock it off.   

"Idk if it's possible, but I told them I'd write you and they didn't believe me," Mr. Hillman wrote. "Could you add this to the loading screen for a couple of days to mess with them? 'Mr. Hillman says stop playing in class'." 

Consider yourselves warned. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
