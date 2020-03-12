Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, Risky Reels locations

Looking for Grumpy Greens in Fortnite? Mowdown, too? Fortnite's week 4 challenges for season 2 are here, and TNTina's Trials are heating up even more. One of this week's challenges is to find Fortnite Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels.

These locations aren't named on the actual map, so you'll need my help to figure out where to find them. So that's why I'm here, let's get to it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's Risky Reels is obviously the most well-known location of the three. You'll find it right where you expect, just a bit north of the Agency (the southernmost red dot on the map above), and of course you'll recognize the familiar drive-in theater motif.

Fortnite Grumpy Greens is located east of Pleasant Park. It's not so much a place as it is a... thing. It's a few hedges shaped to look like a grumpy face. Just land near or walk up to it and you should trigger the achievement.

Mowdown is the lawnmower racetrack further east, to the southeast of Craggy Cliffs. You'll spot an oval dirt track and a few idling lawnmowers ready to race. Unfortunately, you can't drive them yourself. Maybe next season...

Just visit all those locations and you'll be further on your way to getting TNTina's Ghost or Shadow skin.

(Image credit: epic games)

