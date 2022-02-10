Where to destroy mailboxes in Tilted Towers in Fortnite

A new week in Fortnite Chapter 3, a new batch of challenges to help you earn bonus XP. This week, Epic wants you to destroy five mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers.

As one might expect of mailbox vandalism, it's an easy task to complete once you know where to look. I scoured through all of Tilted Towers to find each and every mailbox so you can knock out this challenge in mere moments.

For your trouble, you'll get the usual 20,000 bonus XP, which should be good enough to boost you one level in the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass. We've also got guides for Fortnite challenges here.

Tilted Towers mailbox locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Zoom in on the image of Tilted Towers above and you'll see several mailbox locations pointed out. The easiest path to take is to start from the west side of town and follow the street east, then north, then east again. Along the way, you'll find at least five mailboxes, usually within direct line-of-sight of the one you're standing at.

Once you've destroyed five mailboxes, you've officially completed the challenge. (Told you it would be easy once you knew where to look.)

Tilted Towers is also the only location of the two with enough mailboxes to finish the challenge in one go. If you need it, though, here's where you can find three mailboxes in Sleepy Sound:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

