Where to find Deadpool's milk carton in Fortnite

Where is the Deadpool milk carton in Fortnite? Wade Wilson is a growing boy after all, but it appears the famous Merc with the Mouth has mislaid his dairy-based drink somewhere in the Epic's battle royale menus. But, given the state of his hidden lair, that's not all that surprising.

This is the second week of Deadpool-related tasks, but it doesn't look like we'll be getting the skin this week. It's the worst-kept cosmetic secret in the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2—Wade appears at the end of the battle pass trailer—but it appears we'll have to be patient before we can properly don his crimson, skin-tight suit. Anyway, here's where to find Fortnite Deadpool's milk carton.

Fortnite: Deadpool milk carton location

Like the other supposed challenge that has us looking for the Fortnite Deadpool milk carton, we have an idea of what the week 2 Deadpool tasks are thanks to FortTory. Once the second week of Deadpool objectives is live, I'll be poring over the menus to try and track down this rogue milk carton as you're reading this. Keep checking back here for all the latest information so you can get the next phase of this challenge ticked off.