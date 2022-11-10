How to find and throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires in Fortnite

One of the Fortnite challenges this week asks you to throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires to net yourself a decent chunk of XP. While it might seem a little more straightforward than some of the challenges have in previous weeks, you'll still need to locate the items to complete the task.

In this guide, I'll tell you how to find these items, and what you need to do once you've got them. Of course, if you're lucky enough to find a Fortnite Dial-A-Drop (opens in new tab) and choose the vehicle option, this will give you access to both item types. Otherwise, here's how to throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires in Fortnite.

How to throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires in Fortnite

You don't need to find both the Cow Catcher and Off-Road Tires to complete this weekly challenge—you just need to find one of them and throw it three times. Easier said than done, though, if you're not sure where to look.

Off-Road Tires are easier to spot and I had luck finding them consistently along the beach north of Fort Jonesy, though you should be able to find these scattered randomly all over the map too. Cow Catchers are a little more difficult to spot, and it's not obvious what you're looking for if you've never seen one. Basically, a Cow Catcher is the armor plate that goes on the front of a vehicle, though the item itself will look much smaller when lying on the ground.

Image 1 of 2 Where I consistently found Off-Road Tires. (Image credit: Epic Games) Cow Catchers are found randomly around the map. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found one of the items needed for the weekly challenge, equip it in your hand, as you would a weapon or consumable, and use the right mouse button to aim. Left-click lets you throw the item and you'll need to repeat this three times to complete the Fortnite weekly challenge. Good job.