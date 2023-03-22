How to find the Nitro Drifter in Fortnite and use its drift ability

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has introduced one of the fastest vehicles in Fortnite history: the Nitro Drifter. These Fast and the Furious-esque cars replace the giant wheel and cow catcher vehicle mods, and offer ridiculous speeds when you're hunting for that victory royale. If you're wondering where to find the Nitro Drifter, and how to drift with it, we've got you covered.

At the start of a match, about 20 Nitro Drifters spawn around the map, mostly around the bottom right area surrounding the new Mega City. These whips are great because unlike a lot of clutch spawns, there are actually a decent amount of them so you and your pals can each have your own and drive around like the cast of Cars 2. The locations with the highest concentration of Nitro Drifters are Mega City, Steamy Springs, and Slappy Shores; but as mentioned earlier, you're bound to find one if you walk along any road in the new green and blue biome at the southeast corner of the map.

How to drift in Fortnite

Once you get inside one of these over-the-top vehicles you'll notice the skill that sets them apart from Fortnite's other cars: the drift function. To drift, gain a bit of speed while driving, swerve a bit, and then hit left Shift on your keyboard or L1 if you're on a controller. The longer you hold the drift button, the more powerful your speed boost will be when you let go. You can also use the Nitro Drifter's speed to destroy terrain and splatter enemy players if destructive mayhem is your kind of thing. Other than the drift feature, they behave very similarly to the other cars. The also utilize fuel, so make sure to stock up on gas before you start blazing past the storm!