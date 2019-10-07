Fortnite bottle flip giant fish, llama, pig locations

In the Fortnite Bullseye challenge list, one mission tasks to land a bottle flip on a target near a giant fish, a llama, or a pig. We're here to show you how and where to do just that.

Bottle Flip locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To achieve a bottle flip, you'll first need to earn the bottle flip toy. It's the reward for reaching rank 37 in the Season 10 battle pass. If you've been keeping up with Fortnite this season, you should probably already have it. If not, you can't complete this challenge.

Equip the bottle toy and head out to the map.

You only have to do this challenge once, so pick whatever location works best for you.

The first option is the giant Llama structure, which has been around for a heck of a long time, so you should be familiar with it. If not, remember that it's in the northwest corner of the map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Your second option is the giant wooden fish structure, located at the hot springs just a little northeast of Lazy Lagoon.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Your third option is the giant brick pig located up on a hill in Lucky Landing.

When you get to one of these places, you'll want to look for a green circle on the ground, as you can't just do the bottle flip trick anywhere. You'll have to land the bottle within that target. It'll be hit or miss depending on how familiar you are with the flip animation, but you should get it in a couple tries.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're in need of some help wading through all the Fortnite content out there, allow us. We've got our favorite Fortnite creative codes for players wanting a change of pace from Battle Royale. If you're diving back into Battle Royale with the new season, make sure to check out our Season 10 map and loot guide since some significant changes have gone down. And if you just need a good catching up, here's the Season 10 patch notes.