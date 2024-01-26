For under $1,000, a Ryzen 5 5600 and an RTX 4060 Ti makes this machine a bit of a budget superstar

Ipason Gaming Desktop | RTX 4060 Ti | Ryzen 5 5600 | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $1,699 $999 at Newegg (save $700)

This Ipason gaming desktop might be at a heavy discount, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's not a great gaming PC. That RTX 4060 Ti in combination with a very capable AMD processor is an excellent combo, and 1TB of storage with 16GB of DDR4 rounds out an all-in-one package that makes a whole lot of sense, at a very attractive price.

We're always on the hunt for the best gaming PC deals, and we've just spotted this handsome looking Ipason prebuilt on offer for under $1,000. At that price you'd be forgiven for thinking it must have some major drawbacks when it comes to the specs. However, with a Ryzen 5 5600 processor and an RTX 4060 Ti doing the talking, I reckon this little beastie's got everything you might want in a budget to mid-range build with very little downside.

That AMD CPU might not be from the latest Zen 4 generation, but it's still a very solid gaming performer, what with its six cores and a boost clock up to 4.4GHz. Pairing it in conjunction with that RTX 4060 Ti means you can take advantage of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation in supported games, which means you'll be able to wring plenty of performance out of this PC for some time to come.

16GB of DDR4 might be becoming the baseline for RAM requirements but it's still a decent amount for the moment and a very easy thing to upgrade should you wish to go for a full 32GB in future, and that 1TB SSD means you should have plenty of space to install a few big games, even the really ma-hoosive ones that make your internet connection sweat.

Those little downsides? Well, from the photos the PSU looks to be a "Segotep", which looks like a cheaper brand that I've not tested personally, so I'd recommend swapping it out for a model from a more trusted name, especially if you fit it with a more power-sapping GPU in future.

PSUs can be finnicky things, and I'd always err on the side of caution and go for a brand I know and trust, like Corsair, BeQuiet or Seasonic. In fact, we've got a list of some of our favorites right here, should you be planning an upgrade to the power hungry heart of your machine.

And let's face it, $1,000 is still a lot of money. But given the price of the individual components used here I reckon this is a great deal for anyone looking for a starter system, or perhaps something to replace an ageing PC without the hassle of scouting for good components yourself.

It's got hitting all the right notes, this little unit, and at this price is definitely worth a serious look if you want a great gaming PC for under that magic grand.