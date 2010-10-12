Flight sim machinima: Bill and John Adventures

This is an oldie, but how many other funny, stunningly directed pieces of flight simulator machinima about wacky French fighter pilots are you likely to watch today? For its first, short episode, The Adventures of Bill and John - or Une Aventure De Bill et John - was made using the ultro-realistic Lock On Modern Air Combat. The second episode is made in the same game, but with bespoke 3D animations to add more detail. They are both excellent, and years after first seeing them, I still occasionally re-watch them. Find them both embedded below.

You can find more information, direct downloads and the different languages available at the Bill et John's official site .