Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer finally introduces the gang: Freddy, Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Mr Cupcake, who eats a guy's face

By Andy Chalk
published

Sometimes bad things happen to bad people, too.

It took eight long years, but the Five Nights at Freddy's film is finally just about here, and today we got our first proper look at the real stars of the show: Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and of course, Freddy himself.

The trailer opens with a break-in at the infamous Freddy Fazbear's pizza joint, a half-robbery, half-vandalism job that ends very badly for the four unlucky idiots who decided it would be a good idea. With that bit of setup out of the way, the video (and the whole film) moves to more closely follow the events of the first game in the series: A security guard takes a job watching over the decrepit eatery, only to discover that its beloved animatronic mascots are a little more active, and a little less friendly, than he was led to believe.

There's actually no gore in the trailer, but there's a clear implication that the full film will contain more than its fair share of sticky unpleasantries. A guy gets done in Alien-style by Mr Cupcake, for instance, and while there's no blood visible in the clip I can't imagine his face is going to come out of that looking very good; there's also an implied encounter between the world's most egregiously over-bladed meat grinder and someone's head. It's Saw meets The Muppets, basically, and that may not be the most obviously intuitive concept ever but it's anchored a long-running series of games and multiple novels, and it looks like it might make for a fun time for fans of splatter films, too.

Five Nights at Freddy's will debut in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service on October 27.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments