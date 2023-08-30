Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer finally introduces the gang: Freddy, Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Mr Cupcake, who eats a guy's face

It took eight long years, but the Five Nights at Freddy's film is finally just about here, and today we got our first proper look at the real stars of the show: Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and of course, Freddy himself.

The trailer opens with a break-in at the infamous Freddy Fazbear's pizza joint, a half-robbery, half-vandalism job that ends very badly for the four unlucky idiots who decided it would be a good idea. With that bit of setup out of the way, the video (and the whole film) moves to more closely follow the events of the first game in the series: A security guard takes a job watching over the decrepit eatery, only to discover that its beloved animatronic mascots are a little more active, and a little less friendly, than he was led to believe.

There's actually no gore in the trailer, but there's a clear implication that the full film will contain more than its fair share of sticky unpleasantries. A guy gets done in Alien-style by Mr Cupcake, for instance, and while there's no blood visible in the clip I can't imagine his face is going to come out of that looking very good; there's also an implied encounter between the world's most egregiously over-bladed meat grinder and someone's head. It's Saw meets The Muppets, basically, and that may not be the most obviously intuitive concept ever but it's anchored a long-running series of games and multiple novels, and it looks like it might make for a fun time for fans of splatter films, too.

Five Nights at Freddy's will debut in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service on October 27.