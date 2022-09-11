Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 12, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.

Circus Electrique

Release:‌ September 7

Developer:‌ Zen Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$20 |‌ ‌£17.49 ‌|‌ ‌AU$27.95

Circus Electrique imagines a London overrun by suddenly murderous citizens, and it's up to you, a circus master, to use your gaggle of performers—"Strongmen, Fire Blowers, Escape Artists, Clowns"—to fix this up. What follows is a narrative-driven RPG with tactical turn-based combat, as well as a management component. Those aforementioned circus performers are the archetypes you'll be taking into the strategic battles, which by all appearances strongly resemble Darkest Dungeon. Back when the game was announced in June, Andy asked (opens in new tab): "Have you ever wondered what Darkest Dungeon would be like if featured a neo-Victorian circus troupe battling murderous zombies in the streets of steampunk London?" I actually have. Regularly. But this still looks like something really unique.

Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action

Release:‌ September 9

Developer:‌ Samurai Punk

Launch price:‌ ‌$18 |‌ ‌£14.39 ‌|‌ ‌AU$22.49

Do not fret: this game's title is not suggesting that justice is bad, it's alluding to the fact that it stars a vacuum cleaner. Studio Samurai Punk also developed Roombo: First Blood, so they've got experience creating violent playable vacuum cleaners, only this time there's some stealth involved, though you'll still be soaking walls in blood. There's hacking as well, so consider this a more complex, tactics-minded take on the burgeoning vacuum 'em up genre. Protagonist Dusty (ie, the vacuum cleaner) can even recruit pals, including a cat, which is undeniably appealing. The whole thing comes coated in a retro '90s theme, known among vacuum cleaner enthusiasts as the heyday of automatic cleaning technology.

Extremely Realistic Siege Warfare Simulator

Release:‌ September 8

Developer:‌ Screambox Studio

Launch price:‌ ‌$16.19 |‌ ‌£12.59 ‌|‌ ‌AU$23.35

Not since Tomb Raider has a game had such a usefully literal title. Or is it literal? Actually, this "tactical strategy" game has a fantasy backdrop, and the realism resides mainly in the clever physics simulation, which allows for a huge amount of improvisation. Played from a top down perspective, you'll command your soldiers to perform tasks, and then sit back to enjoy the chaos that unfolds. In a fascinating twist, if you want to get down and dirty you can take control of any one of your soldiers at any time for some swift third-person action gameplay. There's several modes including multiplayer support, but the game will keep growing during its estimated 18 month Early Access period.

Tower Princess

Release:‌ ‌September 9

Developer:‌ AweKteaM

Launch price:‌ ‌$18 |‌ ‌£13.94 |‌ ‌AU$26.05

Tower Princess is a 3D platformer, but it's also a roguelike. That means the playable knight will navigate whole new layouts of a castle with every run, along his way to save the princess. These procedurally generated levels are filled with traps, and combat factors more heavily than in the more mascot-oriented platformers: you can fight ranged or up close, and both the sword and the rifle can be upgraded. It's the simplicity of the concept that appeals—there are surprisingly few 3D platformers that are also roguelikes—but there's some nostalgic appeal here too, what with the cartoon graphics style and the promised "cheerful atmosphere full of encouragement and support".

Jack Move

Release:‌ September 9

Developer:‌ So Romantic

Launch price:‌ ‌$18 |‌ ‌£13.94 |‌ ‌AU$26.05

Here's an utterly charming sci-fi adventure with all the trappings of a 16-bit JRPG. Protagonist Noa Solares is on a solo mission to save her kidnapped father, whose disappearance likely involves the ubiquitous cyberpunk "mega-corporation" Monomind. Rather than the usual drab weaponry, Noa Solares uses her hacking smarts in turn-based battles, which will be fought against thugs, punks, corpos, and all manner of other neon-hued villains. The narrative setting sounds interesting, but it's the lovely pixel art that stands out to me.