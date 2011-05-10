First Tribes: Ascend screenshots released

Directly improving our Monday, Tribes: Ascend's Facebook page just revealed the game's first-ever screenshots. Judging by the ammo count and the rounded, blue ordinance loaded into the gun in the second screenshot (within), I'm pretty sure we're looking at the new Spinfusor.

Encouraging-but-expected stuff in the background: hills, multiple bases, and what may be a vehicle hovering at high altitude. It's hard to tell from a static image, but the detail, art direction and lighting all line-up with what our brain wants when we think "Tribes in Unreal 3." What do you think?