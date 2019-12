Confirmed: nothing conveys "the world is broken, dude" like a teddy bear lying in rubble.

From China today, we've received a blast of screens and a trailer for Mercenary Ops, an Unreal 3, multiplayer, PC-only third-person shooter developed in the east with the west clearly in mind.

Mercenary Ops is being made by Yingpei Games, and it'll be out this summer. In addition to 16-person competitive play, it'll have a survival co-op component for up to eight. Read more at mercenaryopsgame.com .