First Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime screens and trailer

Ghostbusters sanctum of slime - zap the firebat

Following the announcement that a new Ghostbusters game is on the way, Atari have released the first few screens and a trailer, all of which can be found embedded below.

The new game will be released next spring as a digital download. You play as four fresh faced rookies who have to don proton packs for the first time in order to combat an overwhelming attack of spirits, from your traditional graveyard ghouls to mammoth boss monsters. Here's the trailer, and the first few screens of the game.

Tom Senior

