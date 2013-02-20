Firefall trailer explores verticality, second beta takes off this weekend

"For too long man was trapped, chained to the ground," laments the narrator of this latest Firefall trailer. Don't worry, there's a happy ending: jetpacks! And glowing wings, rocket shoes, and other inventions that let you hover ever so slightly above the things that want to eat you. It's full of acrobatic aerial displays, teasing the MMOFPS's promised vertical exploration.

Red 5 Studios have also announced the second public beta test, due to take place this weekend, February 22-25. The game's latest iteration is set to bring enhancements, new features and integrated Twitch.TV streaming. You can register to take part at the Firefall Beta page .

