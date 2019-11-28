EVGA's RTX 2070 Super is just $490 at Newegg: one of the top GPU deals so far

The GPU deals have been scarce this year, but this one is very tempting. The RTX 2070 Super is one of the most popular graphics cards right now, as it offers most of the performance you would get from the super high-end RTX 2080, but at a much lower cost. In fact, that cost is even lower for Black Friday, as you can get EVGA's version for just $489.99 at Newegg. That makes it the current cheapest RTX 2070 Super on Newegg's entire site.

This double-fan model from EVGA offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost clock of 1770 MHz, and 2560 CUDA Cores. For display output, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4. It's worth noting that this card doesn't have a blackplate, so while the design might not be the best, she's got it where it counts. It's perfect for playing games at 1440p or 4K, and you can check out our full review from July for all the details.

If the RTX 2070 Super isn't for you, whether it be because of your budget or because other components in your PC would bottleneck it, don't fret. We have an entire list of the best Black Friday graphics cards deals just for you, with options for every PC and budget. We're hoping to see a few more GPU offers tomorrow, as they've been extremely rare so far.