Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn video introduces Before the Fall

What on earth is going on in the above Final Fantasy XIV video? The forthcoming 2.5 patch is being detailed, that's what, but the video is kinda mesmerising as its own work of art. It makes me yearn for the colours and sounds of A Realm Reborn, which stands as the most beautiful MMO I've played.

The Before the Fall patch is so big that it's split into three parts, with the first arriving January 20. It basically wraps up the main scenario of A Realm Reborn before the forthcoming Heavensward expansion, which releases later this year. The video above gives you an idea of what to expect in the patch, including footage from the last main scenario quests, as well as the Crystal Tower and World of Darkness questlines.

It follows patch 2.45, which introduced the ability to get married. Which is nice.