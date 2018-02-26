Final Fantasy 15 to get four DLC episodes into 2019, PC demo live

With its March 6 release date in sight, it's all go for Final Fantasy 15's PC debut. After revealing two lovely trailers and a teasing preview of its mod support at the PC Gamer Weekender last week, its complimentary demo is now live on Steam. Oh, and it's also in-line for some weird, limited-time Gordon Freeman-flavoured cosmetics.

As reported by Famitsu (via Gematsu) game director Hajime Tabata has also suggested the base game will receive four slices of DLC which will run into 2019. As told via the game's official news broadcast, Active Time Report, FF15's premier premium episode will be named "Episode Argyn"—following a player survey held last year, says Gematsu—with three other packs set to follow from now through next year.

Speaking to the demo, here's its Steam page blurb:

Take the journey, now in ultimate quality. Boasting a wealth of bonus content and supporting Native 4K (3840×2160px) ultra high-resolution graphical options and HDR 10, you can now enjoy the beautiful and carefully-crafted experience of Final Fantasy 15 like never before.

The Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition Playable Demo is a preview of the full game. We will continue to work on all aspects to ensure FF15 Windows Edition will be a great experience for PC gamers.

If any of that revs your Regalia, download FF15's demo over here. For more on the game itself check out our coverage to date.