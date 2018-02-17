Final Fantasy 15 drops two stunning PC trailers ahead of next month's launch

Towards the end of last year, we learned that Final Fantasy 15's minimum PC specs are surprisingly accessible. But if you've got the power to push its boundaries, FF15's Windows Edition has scope to look wonderful.

And if you won't take me on my word, I suggest you check out the duo of trailers that've surfaced from the PC Gamer Weekender 2018.

The first focuses on the base game:

While the second targets its Comrades cooperative multiplayer expansion. This landed on consoles towards the end of last year, however welcomes its March update v1.2.0 in-line with the launch of FF15's Windows Edition.

Final Fantasy 15's Windows Edition is due March 6, 2018. It's getting mod support, which is teased in all its Cactuar cuteness over here.