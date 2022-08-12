Final Fantasy 14's latest patch 'Buried Memory' arrives August 23

Audio player loading…

Square Enix has announced the release date for Final Fantasy 14 (opens in new tab)'s latest patch. Titled "Buried Memory", patch 6.2 will arrive in less than a fortnight on August 23rd.

It's a fair old chunk of update too. For starters, it includes a whole new feature, the "Island Sanctuary". This is a new type of casual solo experience where players can retreat to a tropical island idyll, building and tailoring their own personal farm. Here, you can gather resources, construct different facilities, and tend to various creatures. No prior crafting or gathering experience is required to play Island Sanctuary either. It's basically an isolated chillout space separated from the rest of the game.

The patch also continues the main story with new quests, and expands the side story Tataru's Grand Endeavour. There's a new Dungeon in the form of the Fell Court of Troia, and a new eight-player raid called "Pandæmonium: Abyssos" which will transport players to the dungeon of Lahabria.

You can find out everything that's coming with 6.2 on FF14's special Buried Memory website (opens in new tab). The release date announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can view above. I don't play FF14, so frankly it's all gibberish to me. But it's very pretty and spectacular gibberish, and I like those wee dancing mouse/rabbit things.

Square Enix has also detailed the features coming with the next update, Patch 6.25. This includes much of what you'd expect like new main and side quests, new daily quests, and new weapon enhancement quests that let players obtain and enhance Manderville Weapons. But it also includes an ultra-hard type of dungeon known as Criterion Dungeons, which Mollie wrote about in detail here (opens in new tab).