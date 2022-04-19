Final Fantasy 14 players are making their character profiles horny as hell

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 14's newest patch has been out for a week now, bringing tons of neat additions to the critically-acclaimed MMORPG. One of these is adventurer plates: a mini profile card you can jazz up with various backgrounds, frames and the chance to take a cool picture of your character for all to see.

So far, the feature has been an absolute hit with players. It's been a great way to add some creative flair and personality and checking out my party's cards has become routine whenever I join a raid or dungeon. Of course, it's also been the perfect opportunity for players to push the limitations of character portraits, and the results are unsurprisingly horny as hell.

Despite the game's best efforts to deter lewd adventurer plates, determined players have managed to get around it. While portraits are supposed to only be allowed if a character's face is fully displayed, the detection is pretty inconsistent right now and easily exploitable. It's led to a mountain of butt photos, but there's also been liberal use of compromising angles to make it look like characters are performing various sexual acts. Even the calling card decorations themselves are being used to create the illusion of characters being naked.

April 12, 2022

April 12, 2022

While the horny profiles felt almost inevitable, there have been some more family-friendly creations too. There have been some clever recreations of classic memes—from Megamind to the confused cat at dinner. There've also been a few homages to characters from other Final Fantasy games and videogames in general. My favourite by far is probably a fantastic Yakuza-themed one of a character aptly named Goro Majima-san.

The adventurer plate feature is still technically in beta, so it's likely that some extra restrictions will come into force when everything is fully implemented in a later patch. As nice as a catgirl butt may be, it's not exactly something everyone wants to be subjected to as they're trying to go about their time in the game.