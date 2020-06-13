Fights in Tight Spaces gets a bloody new trailer showing new moves and enemies

The excellently named Fights in Tight Spaces received a new trailer today via the Guerrilla Collective stream preceding the PC Gaming Show 2020. As we noted writing about the announce trailer, this is a kind of a card-driven, turn-based John Wick simulator in which your cool silhouette of a man-in-a-suit batters the jam out of every opponent in the room so you can get to the next room and repeat the carnage.

We see new enemies and card abilities in this trailer. Our protagonist stamps on a dude's balls so hard blood comes out. A man gets suplexed in a train. Prison inmates—backed up by cleaver-wielding cooks—get variously headbutted and roundhouse kicked in the head. The chef guys gave me flashbacks to that Gangs of London cleaver fight: if you've seen the show, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

It's stylish. The music is good, and I want to play it. What more can I say? The game is due out later this year, and there's more info on the also-cool official site.