Fight Saxton Hale in Team Fortress 2

Can anyone out there step up and take down the near immortal CEO of Mann Co? Can anyone stand against the iron fists and manly chest hair of the very Saxton Hale himself? Find out in this mod for TF2.

One one side, the Red team, on the other, Saxton Hale, a man whose achievements include fighting his way out of primate hell and inventing Jarate. One lucky Blu team player gets to control the mighty one. He fights only with his iron fists, which kill in one hit. Think you can rocket jump your way to safety? Think again! Saxton Hale can jump the height of a building without breaking a sweat. Think you can overwhelm him with numbers? Never! Saxton Hale gets more health for every player that joins the Red team.

There's only one server running the mod, for now. The mod will download automatically when you log onto the server, which can be found at 91.122.49.3:27015. Here's a video of the mod in action.