FIFA 18 lines up free World Cup content next month

In preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup, footie sim FIFA 18 is getting a themed content update that's free for existing owners. Available to download next month, prospective players can expect the tourney's official stadiums, kits, badges and teams—the latter of which will knock around the official Russia 2018 match ball in their quest to net the winner's trophy.

All 32 qualified nations can be taken from the group stages to the final in Online Friendly and Online Tournament modes, says EA in a statement, while Custom Tournaments let players lead other non-qualified nations. This year, that list includes the likes of four-time winners Italy, Chile, USA and, obviously, Scotland (I say, sobbing into my tartan scarf).

Here's a trailer:

"Jump into FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team and benefit from a revised chemistry system featuring dynamic player items related to the real-world tournament to build a dream international squad," says EA. "Also featured in FIFA World Cup Ultimate Team are FIFA World Cup ICONS, some of the most iconic players from the tournament's history."

FIFA 18's complimentary World Cup content lands on May 29, 2018. More information can be grabbed from EA Sports' official site.