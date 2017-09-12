FIFA 18 demo kicks off today

Ahead of its September 29 launch, FIFA 18 has so far given us a "Ronaldo-fueled" reveal trailer and a star-studded teaser for The Journey's second season (see above). Today, EA Sports' annually updated footie sim drops a 12-team sporting demo two weeks ahead of kick off.

The developer hasn't revealed exactly when the demo will arrive—"The launch of the FIFA 19 Demo varies depending on platform and location", so reads this update post—however it is due at some point today. When it lands, it'll come with 12 teams, four stadiums, and a preview of The Journey: Hunter Returns—the next installment Alex Hunter's rags-to-mega riches story.

In Kick Off mode, players can take control of Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Boca Juniors, Guadalajara, Vissel Kobe, and Paris Saint-Germain. My team Celtic is playing PSG this evening, so it'd be great if you chose anyone but them for the sake of superstition. And anyway, despite the money involved in modern football, their £200 million signing of Neymar is taking the piss.

Anyway, back to the FIFA 18 demo: players can lead one of the above onto the hallowed turfs of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu, Boca Juniors' La Bombonera, LA Galaxy's StubHub Center, and Al-Hilal Saudi's King Fahd Stadium.

This teaser for Hunter's second slice of The Journey launched earlier this month:

We'll update as and when FIFA 18's demo, due today, is live.