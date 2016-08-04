FIFA 17 system requirements revealed

“Serious about simulating the superstar fantasy” is how Ben described EA’s latest instalment of its annually-updated football simulator when he got to grips with it earlier this year.

Keeping such a series fresh year-upon-year—FIFA 17 being the 24th main series entry by my (and Wikipedia’s) count—beyond player transfers and kit updates can’t be the easiest of tasks, however the forthcoming outing aims to dazzle in its finer details—such as “immaculately realised” stadium backrooms, facial animations that “more accurately show moving flesh over bone”, and “scowling authentically on the sidelines,” as per Ben's overview.

So, the big question is: can your system handle it? EA has now revealed FIFA 17’s minimum and recommended system requirements.



The Sunday league:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

RAM 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260

DirectX: 11.0

The Champion's League:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 - 64-Bit

CPU: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 50.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270

DirectX: 11.0

So there you have it—plenty of time to get your dressing room in order ahead of FIFA 17’s September 27 North American launch, and September 29 everywhere else in the world.