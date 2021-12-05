FF14 players will get free game time due to server congestion

Anyone with an active subscription who owns the full version of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker when launch rolls around on December 7th will get a free 7 days of game time, says Square Enix. Game Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida posted an update today informing players of the compensation.

SInce the launch of Endwalker's Early Access period on December 3rd, players have had a lot of trouble with highly congested servers and long login queues. "Across the FFXIV service as a whole, the number of simultaneous logins has reached the hardware limit, and as a result, logging in has required an extremely long time," said Yoshida. "For this, I am truly sorry."



As compensation for the "extremely long" queues, and in clear anticipation of perhaps worse to come as the access pool broadens, Square Enix will be giving the week of free time to everyone who has the full version of the game at launch. That includes players on the 30 days of free time from purchasing the game, and those with multiple accounts. They're not ruling more out, either: "Furthermore, we may give additional free game time depending on further developments on the congestion situation," said Yoshida.

Yoshida's post ends with a description of common login errors, and what might cause them. You can find that in the full post.