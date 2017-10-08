Fear Effect Sedna's tactical action coming to PC early next year

If you owned a PS1 you might remember Fear Effect, a stylish horror shooter that became something of a cult classic. French developer Sushee are trying to tap into that nostalgia with a complete remake of the game called Fear Effect Reinvented as well as a real-time tactics spin-off called Fear Effect Sedna.

The remake is coming next year, and now Sushee have announced that Fear Effect Sedna is too: "early" in 2018, in fact, although there's no release date yet. It marks a slight delay for the title, which was supposed to be out by the end of this year.

So, what do we know about the game so far? It's an isometric tactics game where you'll be able to switch between characters on the fly and plan moves in advance while slowing down time. You'll be dual wielding weapons, stunning enemies and solving tough puzzles.

In terms of the story, it's an international romp packed with assassinations and shady organisations that reunites the team from the original game—Hana, Rain, Deke and Glas.

Sushee has finished its final build of the game but it's working with the indie team at Square Enix to get it over the line, testing it and ironing out any kinks.

You can see some early prototype footage released during development below. It's not the finished product, but I think it still looks decent. There's a free demo available on Steam.