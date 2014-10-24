Far Cry 4 trailer explores the midlands of Kyrat

I grew up in the part of the UK known as the Midlands, which makes some of the lines in this trailer feel a bit jarring. "The Midlands are home to beautiful vistas, exotic animal life...?" That's certainly one way to describe Coventry, I guess. In reality, though, this Far Cry 4 trailer is less concerned with central England, and more with the exotic locations of Far Cry 4's Kyrat.

This is part two in a series of trailers exploring the game's setting. You can see the previous entry below.

Far Cry 4 is due out 18 November. Shaun Prescott recently went hands-on with the game, and then wrote about it on an internet website.