Fanatical celebrates its Spring Sale by giving away $1000-worth of Steam games

Fanatical is currently celebrating the imminent arrival (dare we hold our collective breaths?) of lighter nights and softer weather with its Spring Sale—live now through March 26.

To mark the occasion, it's also giving away a collection of 24 games worth somewhere in the region of $1000. There are some right crackers in there, too—not least Total War: Warhammer 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Civilization 6, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and Dark Souls 3.

Check out the full list of games in the widget below, follow the instructions there, and throw your hat into the ring for the chance to win. Good luck!

Check out Fanatical's Spring Sale in full in this direction, and be sure to add discount code SPRING10 at checkout for an extra ten percent off.

Fanatical's Spring Sale also houses 48-hour Star Deals throughout. Today's special offer sees Mad Max down from $19.99 to $3.49 (£15.99 to £2.79).