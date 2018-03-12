XCOM 2, Civilization 6, Total Warhammer 2 going cheap in Fanatical's Spring Sale

According to the Met Office, Spring in the Northern Hemisphere officially begins on Tuesday, March 20. And while I'm hardly holding my breath for better weather—seriously, Mother Nature, ease up on the snow, eh?—I am looking forward to some seasonal videogame savings. To this end, Fanatical's Spring Sale kicks off today and runs through March 26.

As the headline above suggests, XCOM 2 (£10.49; -70%), Civ 6 (£22.49; -55%) and Total War: Warhammer 2 (£31.99; -20%) are among my own favourite picks of the special offers, however I'm just as enthused by Bomber Crew (£7.49; -50%), Human: Fall Flat (£5.99; -50%), Osiris: New Dawn (£11.39; -40%), and SUPERHOT (£10.79; -40%).

If you like any of those, slap on the SPRING10 discount code to receive an extra ten percent off what are already some pretty great deals.

Fanatical adds that new deals will be made available from now through the sale's end, and that special 48-hour Star Deals offer further savings still. Kerbal Space Program is the latest of these, which, at the time of writing, is subject to a 60 percent discount and costs £11.99. Star Deals aren't applicable with the aforementioned discount code, so bear that in mind when checking out.

Fanatical's Spring Sale can be perused in full this-a-way. Share your own favourites in the comments below.