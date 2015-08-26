Fallout returns to GOG, alongside other Bethesda classics

Once, the early Fallout RPGs were available on GOG. Then Bethesda and Interplay had a big fight, and Bethesda gained full rights to the Fallout series. Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics all promptly disappeared from GOG and Steam, and then—months later—returned to Steam only. That was it for the epic saga of The Company Who Owned A Thing. Until today.

GOG and Bethesda have finally struck a deal, and the Fallout games are back in DRM-free form on the distribution service. Also, GOG is now selling a number of other Bethesda-owned classics—all DRM free. Two of these new old games are being made available digitally for the very first time.

Here's what's now available:

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

The Elder Scrolls: Battlespire

Quake (includes Mission Pack 1 and Mission Pack 2)

The Ultimate DOOM

DOOM II + Master Levels for DOOM II + Final DOOM

Fallout

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactic

A number of deals are also available throughout the next week. Purchase all three Elder Scrolls games, and you'll get a 33% discount. Purchase all three Id games, and you'll get a 33% discount. Purchase all three Fallout games, and you'll get a 66% discount. Finally, purchase any of the above games and you'll get The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall for free.