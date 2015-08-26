Fallout returns to GOG, alongside other Bethesda classics

Once, the early Fallout RPGs were available on GOG. Then Bethesda and Interplay had a big fight, and Bethesda gained full rights to the Fallout series. Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics all promptly disappeared from GOG and Steam, and then—months later—returned to Steam only. That was it for the epic saga of The Company Who Owned A Thing. Until today.
GOG and Bethesda have finally struck a deal, and the Fallout games are back in DRM-free form on the distribution service. Also, GOG is now selling a number of other Bethesda-owned classics—all DRM free. Two of these new old games are being made available digitally for the very first time.
Here's what's now available:
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls: Battlespire
- Quake (includes Mission Pack 1 and Mission Pack 2)
- The Ultimate DOOM
- DOOM II + Master Levels for DOOM II + Final DOOM
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactic
A number of deals are also available throughout the next week. Purchase all three Elder Scrolls games, and you'll get a 33% discount. Purchase all three Id games, and you'll get a 33% discount. Purchase all three Fallout games, and you'll get a 66% discount. Finally, purchase any of the above games and you'll get The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall for free.