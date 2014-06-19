Early Fallout games are now available on Steam again after a six month absence

If you've been taken by the desire to purchase Fallout, Fallout 2 or Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood this year, then you know what disappointment is. The games disappeared from Steam and GOG in January following a protracted legal stoush between former series owner Interplay and current owner Bethesda. The battle eventually resulted in a $2 million settlement which saw the transferal of the Fallout MMO rights to Bethesda, as well as all other related IP.

This somehow resulted in the removal from sale of all the Fallout games listed above. Never fear though, because they're all back on Steam as of now. As Bethesda clarified in January , the games won't return to GOG in the foreseeable future as the company is not a publisher with that retailer, but they're on Steam now for $10 a pop or $20 for the whole lot.

Each game features Steam Cloud save compatability. Fallout 1 and 2 will work on Windows 8 but Tactics won't. Go forth and rediscover the wastelands, because it doesn't look like we'll be getting a Fallout 4 any time soon.