Fallout: New California mod shows off one last teaser trailer ahead of release date announcement

New Vegas prequel mod Fallout: New California has released one last teaser trailer ahead of a release date announcement later this month. The hugely ambitious project has been in the works since 2013, and it's no wonder—it's creating a brand new story with 12 endings and more than 14,000 lines of voiced dialogue.

It hit beta last month but it's still not openly available to play. The team still have a fair bit of work to do before open beta, but that should be "doable" before the end of the month, when we'll finally know when we'll get our hands on it.

The trailer was stitched together from various clips taken by one of the testers, and it looks suitably impressive. It's nothing that couldn't be done in New Vegas, mind, but to see a brand new character stomping into the Mojave for the first time makes me want to reinstall the base game all over again.

New California is set in the same game world, but it adds outposts that are specific to its story. I think that some of them are shown off in the trailer because there are a couple of spots I don't recognise, but that could just be a sign of how long it's been since I played for New Vegas.

Find out more about the project on its ModDB page.