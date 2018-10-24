Fallout: New California mod launches beta after almost 7 years in development

Fallout New California topped our list of 6 big upcoming Fallout mods to look out for earlier this year. Now, after almost seven years in the oven, its playable beta is live.

Once known as Fallout: Project Brazil, New California adds a new fully-voiced campaign, a new wasteland map, and considers itself an "unofficial prequel" to 2010's New Vegas. Check out this summer's narrative release date trailer above.

"In Fallout: New California you play as the kid from Vault 18. Orphan. Loner. Mutant," creator Radian-Helix Media explains on the New California Nexus page. "On the last big night of the Vault Ball season in 2260, you make a fateful decision that will change the course of your life—and eventually the future of the New California Republic."

Creator Radian-Helix Media explains Vault 18 resides high in the San Bernardino Mountains, which has remained a secret for decades, despite surrounding wars, by virtue of its "legendary" Wasteland Scouts. With preservation in mind, this group of resilient nomads now pass the torch to a team of adopted children who will not only surpass their elders, but stem an Enclave threat—both outside and within their ranks.

Radian-Helix Media continues: "You will face the New California Republic under president Wendell Peterson, the New Reno Mob's Bishop Family, the remnant Shi Clans, The Enclave Leonidas Squadron, the Super Mutant Army, and the bloodthirsty Raider Alliance that have banded together in the remote Athens-Tec Uranium Mine off the Long I-15.

"Through them all you'll choose your path from SPECIAL dialog options, acquired PERKs, and travel with 8 possible companions depending on your choices. You'll enjoy two new radio stations with unique music, hours of voice acting, and professional grade presentation. There is always another path to take in New California. But War? War never changes."

Fallout: New California's playable Beta 200 is live—installation instructions (and story, character and world details) can be found on its Nexus Mods page.