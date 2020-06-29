Fallout 76's first season starts this week

Fallout 76 gets its first season pass this week, and it has a boardgame theme. Season one is called The Legendary Run, and has players earn S.C.O.R.E. points by completing tasks to move across a sci-fi game board representing a race between Captain Cosmos and Dr. Zorbo. They'll also earn rewards like ghillie suit armor paint, a variety of retrofuturistic fishbowl spacesuits, and lunchbox consumables that act as xp boosters for players and anyone near them.

Fallout 76 has always had daily and weekly challenges that can be completed to earn atoms and other rewards, but the seasons will consolidate those into a tidy little treadmill of content unlocks and rank-ups sure to please our lizard brains. We've known the first season would be free for a while, but Bethesda's blog post about it confirms that future seasons will be as well.

The Legendary Run will run until mid-September. After the first two weeks, players who want to rank up without completing all of the challenges will be able to do so by paying 150 atoms per rank.