Bethesda confirms Fallout 76 seasons will be free

The wording of last week's season pass announcement left some players wondering if they'd have to pay for it.

Last week Bethesda announced that a "Season Pass style system" was coming to Fallout 76 this summer, which would introduce new progression features, ranks, and rewards. There were concerns from players, however, due to the wording of Bethesda's unveiling of the seasons system.

The new Fallout 76 roadmap laid out the upcoming summer, fall, and winter seasons, with Bethesda's post stating all players would be able to "take part in our inaugural Summer Season for free." Some players inferred that the wording could mean the fall and winter seasons might not be free, but today Bethesda confirmed that, yes, all seasons are free for everyone.

Why it took six days to issue a simple clarification and clear up the confusion, I don't know. But at least we now know for sure that Fallout 76's season pass isn't going to cost anything extra for players.

