Fallout 76 raids begin August 20

Raids will arrive in Fallout 76 on August 20, we learned during a panel discussion at QuakeCon today. These raids are designed for 4-player teams and will take place in Vault 94. A second raid in a different Vault is being developed as well and will arrive "in the not too distant future," though there isn't a concrete date set.

This initial Vault 94 raid is "very puzzle based" according to project lead Jeff Gardiner. There are three levels of difficulty to choose from when taking on a raid, and higher difficulties add a timer and increase the awards earned. In the image above you can see a new type of power armor Gardiner called the "potted plant"—power armor with ferns growing on it that will improve your stealth. Once you've earned the entire set of armor through your repeated Vault 94 raids, you'll gain an additional bonus. Hey, armor set bonuses! That's new to Fallout 76, too.

Some rewards will drop midway through the raid, so even if you ultimately fail you won't come away completely empty handed. For solo players looking to take on Vault 94, you're in for an extreme challenge, though Gardiner said it was possible for a single player to complete the raid without help.

That's not all we learned about Fallout 76 at QuakeCon. Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter is getting a new map in September, private servers are coming soon, and the Wastelanders dialogue system will be more like Fallout 3 than Fallout 4.