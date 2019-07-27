Fallout 76 private servers are 'coming sooner than you think'

There's always been a laundry list of requests from the Fallout 76 community—features and systems that players would like to see added to the game. A few of these requests were addressed during the Fallout 76 roundtable at QuakeCon 2019 today. Perhaps the most notable was a question about private servers for Fallout 76, which Bethesda originally said would be added to the game sometime after launch.

Private servers will be coming "in the near future" said development director Chris Mayer during the roundtable.

"They're coming sooner than you think. That's all I'll say," added project lead Jeff Gardiner, which was followed by cheers and applause from the QuakeCon audience.

Another major request from Fallout 76 players is for a private test server (PTS), which they think will lead to fewer issues with new patches. The panel wouldn't exactly confirm that a PTS would be added to Fallout 76, but it sounds like it's one of the options Bethesda is looking at to improve the current patch delivery system.

"We are actively engaging in several measures to make sure that the builds that are delivered to you are the highest quality". Gardiner said. "Obviously, [a PTS] is one of them."