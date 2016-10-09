Aliens-style shoulder-mounted lamp modded into Fallout 4

This week on our Mod Roundup, the shoulder-mounted lamp from the sci-fi horror classic Aliens gets modded into Fallout 4, letting you stalk the wastes like a real Marine. Also, a Galaxy Note 7 is modded into GTA 5—not to be used as a phone, but as a bomb. Finally, a modder digs out some unused buildings from the files of No Man's Sky and restores them to the game, giving you a few more alien structures to admire.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

TNR Shoulder Lamp, for Fallout 4

Nexus Mods link

If you're not a huge fan of the Pip-Boy's flashlight function, which provides a somewhat uninspiring general glow to your surroundings, now you can use the same shoulder-mounted lamp the Marines use in the film Aliens. I think you'll agree: it's way cooler with volumetric lighting and dynamic shadows. What's more, it can both be purchased from vendors or crafted at a chemistry table. You can also craft different colored lights for it at an armor workbench.

Perfectly Procedural Buildings, for No Man's Sky

Download link

Modders haven't given up on trying to mold No Man's Sky into the game they hoped it would be. This mod digs up a number of buildings we saw in early screenshots that exist in the game's files but were never actually used, and restores them to the galaxy. Now you'll have some cool new structures to gawk at while you're jetpacking around a planet's surface.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 [Bomb], for GTA 5

Download link

It's not a great time for smartphones, what with the iPhone doing away with headphone jacks and the Galaxy Note 7, you know, exploding. This mod for GTA 5 embraces Samsung's defective device and uses it as a replacement for the existing sticky bomb. You can even change the phone's color and wallpaper before you use it to blow up someone's car.

