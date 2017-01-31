Fallout 4 beta update 1.9 is now live on Steam

The Fallout 4 1.9 update is now available as a beta on Steam. The update adds support for the High Resolution Texture Pack revealed yesterday, makes a few fixes, and adds a number of new features that will make life easier for wasteland warriors who like to play with mods.

The full list:

NEW FEATURES

Support for High Resolution Texture Pack

Added Featured category for mods

Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time

Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu

Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page

Added required dependencies to Mod Details page

Added latest version number and notes to Mod Details page

FIXES

General performance and stability improvements

Improvements to Reporting mods categories

Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu

Improved Bethesda.net error messaging

Bethesda confirmed that the 1.9 update doesn't actually include the High Resolution Texture Pack, which will be released separately next week, but merely prepares the game to support it. Don't forget that you'll need some serious hardware to take advantage of the pack once it does go live, The recommended spec is a Core i7 CPU, an 8GB GTX 1080 video card, and a whopping 58GB of hard drive space.

To access the beta update, if you're not already taking part, you'll need to right-click on Fallout 4 in your Steam library, select Settings, then the Betas tab, and then "Beta" from the dropdown menu. After an update, the game will be listed as "Fallout 4 [Beta]" in your library. Feedback on any issues you may encounter should be reported in Bethesda's Fallout forums.