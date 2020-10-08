Fall Guys Season 2 is out now, with new rounds, costumes and playlists

With the launch of Fall Guys Season 2, Mediatonic's masochistic beans have been flung back to the medieval era—back to a time when beans had to besiege fortresses and, yes, steal more eggs. It's out now.

The second season brings with it a quartet of new rounds, including a race through a medieval obstacle course featuring the unfortunately named 'Thicc Bonkus', and another where you'll have to work together to move blocks around to scale a fortress.

Everyone's got rounds they love and rounds they loathe—Chris ranked the lot of them—so Season 2 lets you select themed playlists. At the moment, the only options are the original full playlist or a gauntlet playlist, but I expect more will be added in the future.

There are new costumes too, naturally, letting you drape dragon skin and wizard robes over yourself, and if you can't make up your mind, the random costume generator will rummage around your wardrobe and pick something.

Take a look at the official patch notes: