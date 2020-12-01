Fall Guys is adding penguins and a Christmas bell that will inevitably be named Ringus Dingus

The slightly exhausting Fall Guys Twitter account is running a poll to name one of the game's upcoming festive elements, a big swinging bell. The four options are Ringus Dingus, Slay Bell, Swingding (I think this is when they gave up on the names) and Swinging Belle. At the time of writing Ringus Dingus is 'winning' with around 50% of the vote, because of course it is.

POLL IN THE REPLIESNAME THIS AND FOREVER LIVEWITH THE CONSEQUENCES pic.twitter.com/UQQDUy3osNDecember 1, 2020

Ringus Dingus is part of Season 3, which has a winter theme. In addition to this a new character type has been shown off called Pegwin. Someone on the Mediatonic art team is clearly a Disgaea fan, because this is so Prinny it's untrue, but regardless the character seems to be an element of a new level rather than a player costume: the concept art above shows a Fall Guy trying to grab one. If Ringus Dingus is triggering bad memories that's probably because you remember Big Yeetus, and have my sympathy. Fall Guys remains a good laugh despite it all (I'm a grabber btw), and as of a few weeks ago is sitting pretty at over 10 million copies sold. If you're interested in Mediatonic's long history before striking the jackpot, it's a fascinating story.Fall Guys has a slot at The Game Awards December 10 where it'll be showing off how the penguin fits in.

