Win a Falconeer-themed gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 3080

The Falconeer is out now (we reviewed it earlier this week and quite liked it) and to promote the launch, publisher Wired Productions is giving away a substantial gaming PC. We'd want to win this rig, which was appropriately built with the help of Falcon Northwest and AMD, so we agreed to host this giveaway for PC Gamer readers.

Here's what's inside of this beastly Falcon Northwest Falconeer PC:

AMD Ryzen 5900X 12-Core CPU

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Founders Edition with 10GB GDDR6X

2 TB Seagate Firecuda 520 PCIe Gen 4 storage

Asetek Liquid cooling

32GB DDR4 G.Skill Memory

750 Watt EVGA power supply

Custom cabling by CableMod

That's a high-end gaming PC right there, with an estimated value of around $4,999. It also comes with a game key for The Falconeer, and of course a case with a custom Falconeer finish.

Want a chance to win it? You can enter the raffle until November 20 using the widget below, or by clicking here. (Note that this contest is only open to US residents. Terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the widget.)

And here are some more images of that excellent case:

(Image credit: Wired Productions)