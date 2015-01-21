Fable Legends coming to PC

[Update: A new teaser video has made its way to the tubes, and, more importantly, a PC-centric FAQ is now up on the Fable Legends website. System requirements have not been announced, but Lionhead confirmed that it will be a Windows 10 exclusive, and will support DirectX 12 graphics options as long as you're rocking a DX12 video card.

The game is expected to launch simultaneously on both platforms, but the beta testing schedule will be different—and speaking of that, you can sign up for it right here. The FAQ says the Windows 10 beta will begin "soon," but as we all know, that's a pretty squishy term; and of course, since it's a Windows 10 exclusive, you'll also need to be taking part in that "technical preview" as well. Do so here. ]

Original story:

Microsoft has announced at today's Windows 10 event that Fable Legends, the latest chapter in Lionhead's long-running Fable series, is heading to the PC, and will feature cross-platform play with the Xbox One version of the game.

"We think enabling people to play multiplayer games on Windows 10, across Xbox One and Windows 10, will unlock the potential of Xbox Live and grow [the] social network that's there today," Xbox boss Phil Spencer said, as reported by Polygon.

Fable Legends on PC is cool, but the big development here is the promise of widespread cross-platform play between Windows 10 and the Xbox One. If that actually catches on (and call me a relentless pessimist if you will, but I think that's still a pretty big "if"), it could have a huge impact on the PC gaming space, and Microsoft's presence in it.

Fable Legends is set to come out later this year.