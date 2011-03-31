Fable 3 system specs announced

Fable 3 is due out on May 17, but will Lionhead Studio's fantasy kingmaker sim run on your machine? There's only one way to find out, and that's to look at the full minimum and recommended system specs below.

The minimum requirements are:



Operating System: XP 32 SP3, Vista 32/64 , Win 7 32/64

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2GHz or AMD Athlon X2 4000+

Memory: 2GB

Hard Drive Space: 12 GB of free space

Graphics Hardware: NVidia 7600GT or ATI HD 2600 Pro

DirectX: 9.0c onward

Network: Internet or LAN connection required for multiplayer

The recommended system requirements are:



Operating System: Win 7

CPU: Intel Pentium 2.9Ghz Core 2 Duo or higher

Memory: 4GB

Hard Drive Space: 12 GB of free space

Graphics Hardware: Nvidia 260GTX 896MB or ATI 5770 1GB or higher

DirectX: 9.0c onward

Network: Internet or LAN connection required for multiplayer

The system specs were revealed on IGN . To see what Fable 3 is going to look like on PC, check out the latest screenshots . For more information, read our preview, or head over to the official Fable 3 site .