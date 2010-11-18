Fable 3 is still coming to PC

Lionhead Studios spoke out today to reassure PC gamers that the fantasy RPG sequel is still on the way. Lionhead had been silent about the PC version for several months, leading to fears that the game had been cancelled, but earlier today the studio spoke out on Twitter , saying: "Fable 3 PC Version is still in development here at Lionhead so PC GAMERS don't panic. We'll announce details when we're ready to do so." There's still no news on a possible release date, but hopefully it'll be soon. The game was released on consoles three weeks ago.