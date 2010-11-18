Popular

Fable 3 is still coming to PC

By

Lionhead Studios spoke out today to reassure PC gamers that the fantasy RPG sequel is still on the way. Lionhead had been silent about the PC version for several months, leading to fears that the game had been cancelled, but earlier today the studio spoke out on Twitter , saying: "Fable 3 PC Version is still in development here at Lionhead so PC GAMERS don't panic. We'll announce details when we're ready to do so." There's still no news on a possible release date, but hopefully it'll be soon. The game was released on consoles three weeks ago.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments