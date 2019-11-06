Expand your storage ahead of Black Friday with $200-off this 2TB NVMe SSD

One of the biggest drawbacks of NVMe SSDs is their high cost to storage ratio, but today Newegg is offering an Adata XPG 2TB NVMe SSD for just $200 ($200 off the list price). Normally that unit sells for about $250-300, but that's still a very healthy saving. If 2TB is more space than you need, you can also grab the 1TB model for $149.99 ($100 off). While Adata is perhaps a less known brand, much of what you pay for with PC components is the name. What's more important are the actual specifications and in the case of SSDs, how they operate under normal usage conditions.

The XPG SX8100 features sequential read/write speeds of 3500/3000 MB/s and an endurance rating of 1280 TBW making it both fast and durable. The compact M.2 form factor is perfect for low-profile desktops or just an excellent, hassle-free way to expand your storage. If you've been suffering from long load times, upgrading from a conventional SATA drive to an NVMe SSD is a great way to rectify that problem without spending a ton of cash.

Cheap gaming SSD deal

While we're thankfully free from the oppressively high memory prices we were seeing about a year ago, there are still plenty of opportunities to save even more, especially if you're staying on top of the best Black Friday deals. If you'd like to see how the specs of this drive fare against the competition, our guide on the best NVMe SSDs has got you covered.